Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $187,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94.

