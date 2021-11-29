Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000.

BATS:IFRA opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.