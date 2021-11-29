Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $177.92 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

