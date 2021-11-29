K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($9.77) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($14.76).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €14.61 ($16.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €7.38 ($8.38) and a twelve month high of €15.84 ($18.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.12.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

