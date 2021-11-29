KUN (KUN) Market Capitalization Hits $40,016.32

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $40,016.32 and $2,949.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KUN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $20.01 or 0.00034869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00063908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00094989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.58 or 0.07723125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.91 or 0.99867995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

