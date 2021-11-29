Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,368,000 after buying an additional 521,417 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

