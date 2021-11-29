L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

NYSE LHX opened at $215.12 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

