LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Up 299.5% in November

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, an increase of 299.5% from the October 31st total of 188,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 592,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LAIX by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of LAIX by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 62,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,703. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89. LAIX has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57. The company had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

