Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDKB) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 5,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDKB)

As of July 1, 2021, Landmark Bancorp, Inc was acquired by Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc Landmark Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank, provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and municipal and corporate customers. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking, money market, club, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit and certificate of deposit registry service; credit cards; and home equity, term, auto, and personal loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

