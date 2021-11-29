Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post sales of $17.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.80 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMRK. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $400,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 329,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.99. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

