Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 274 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $901.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $902.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $894.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

