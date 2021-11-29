Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.3% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,258.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,244.00 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,565.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,589.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

