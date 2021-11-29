Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post $4.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.62 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 454,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.