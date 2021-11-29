LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.94 Million

Analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce sales of $266.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.51 million and the lowest is $262.10 million. LendingTree posted sales of $222.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREE. Truist dropped their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 308,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,319. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in LendingTree by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,746,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,610,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 4.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 424,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

