Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $10.04. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 3,527 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

