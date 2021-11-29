Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,721 ($22.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,083 ($14.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,723.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,726.82.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

