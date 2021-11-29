Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, an increase of 273.0% from the October 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,530,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCLP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,644,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,074,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Life Clips alerts:

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc engages in the development, finance, production, and distribution of motion pictures and related entertainment products. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Life Clips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Clips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.