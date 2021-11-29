Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, an increase of 273.0% from the October 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,530,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LCLP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,644,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,074,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Life Clips
