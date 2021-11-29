LikeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $36.90 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and approximately $14,972.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043044 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,068,112,107 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,693,832 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.