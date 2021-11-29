Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.70% of Limoneira worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847 over the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.54 on Monday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $274.82 million, a P/E ratio of -40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

Several research firms have commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

