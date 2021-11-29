Lincoln Capital Corp Makes New $238,000 Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of URA opened at $26.25 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65.

