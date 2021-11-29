Lincoln Capital Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $465.81 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.