Lisk Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00006308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $464.66 million and $13.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00036373 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00027313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001545 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

