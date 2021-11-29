Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $90.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,721 shares of company stock worth $13,598,349. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $91.87 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.51.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.