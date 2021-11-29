Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $90.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,721 shares of company stock worth $13,598,349. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $91.87 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

