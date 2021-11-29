Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,939,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Livewire Ergogenics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,745. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About Livewire Ergogenics
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.