Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,939,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Livewire Ergogenics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,745. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

