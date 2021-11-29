LocalCoinSwap Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $5.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00366794 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012921 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $688.44 or 0.01179288 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,934,887 coins and its circulating supply is 50,722,110 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.