Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $203,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.86 on Monday, reaching $339.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

