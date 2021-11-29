Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Up 120.0% in November

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CHNA opened at $33.92 on Monday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.