Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Park National were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Park National by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Park National by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Park National by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.82. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $98.79 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

