Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 36,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

NYSE SKT opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -409.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.