Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.39 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

