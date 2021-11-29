Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 429,435 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

NYSE TMHC opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

