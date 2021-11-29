LuaSwap Reaches Market Cap of $14.13 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $375,102.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00234395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00088698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,116,101 coins and its circulating supply is 127,562,827 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

