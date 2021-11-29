Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

