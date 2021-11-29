Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:MACF opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.23. The company has a market cap of £211.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.91).

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

