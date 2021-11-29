Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period.

VYMI opened at $64.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

