Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 64,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 25.5% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after buying an additional 540,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 196,801 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 184,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $37.54 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 16.11%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.
About Manning & Napier
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
