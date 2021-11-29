ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Declares $1.26 Semi-Annual Dividend

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $93.52 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

