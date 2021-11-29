Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 62.2% in November

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,965,100 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 7,842,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,651.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPGF remained flat at $$1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. Its properties include oil and chemical logistics; free trade and non-free trade zone third party logistics; food and cold storage; distribution center; and industrial warehousing.

