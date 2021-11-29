Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRTMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Get Maritime Resources alerts:

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.