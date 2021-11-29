Marpai, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRAI) Quiet Period Will End on December 6th

Marpai’s (NASDAQ:MRAI) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 6th. Marpai had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $3.83 on Monday. Marpai has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.31.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

