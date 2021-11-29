Marqeta, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MQ) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 6th

Marqeta’s (NASDAQ:MQ) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 6th. Marqeta had issued 45,454,546 shares in its initial public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $1,227,272,742 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12. Marqeta has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

