Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.34. 41,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,902,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,875,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,703,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,375,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.