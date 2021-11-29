Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 9,865 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $49.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.