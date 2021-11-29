Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $440,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 47,196 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after buying an additional 152,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $47.00 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

