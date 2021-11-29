Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth $72,216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $16,510,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $11,125,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $8,547,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

