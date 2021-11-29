Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,401 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000.

Shares of ACH stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

