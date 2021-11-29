Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,910 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 261,974 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $38,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

