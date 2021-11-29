Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Cut by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $69.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

