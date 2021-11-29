Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.85 on Monday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.20.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

