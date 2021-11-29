Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.85 on Monday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.74.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.