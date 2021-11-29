Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,736,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

